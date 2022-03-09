Brokerages Anticipate Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) to Post $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) will report $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.49. Horizon Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Horizon Bancorp.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 33.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Horizon Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ:HBNC traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.80. 140,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,426. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.08. Horizon Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.66 and a twelve month high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.72 million, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.46%.

In related news, President James D. Neff sold 11,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $238,585.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President James D. Neff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 323.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 56,828 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,148,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,648,000 after purchasing an additional 64,202 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 6,207 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,340,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,953,000 after purchasing an additional 15,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.67% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

