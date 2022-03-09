Brokerages Anticipate Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $541.58 Million

Equities analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) will post sales of $541.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $530.80 million and the highest is $556.13 million. Installed Building Products reported sales of $437.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full-year sales of $2.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Installed Building Products.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.10). Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The company had revenue of $533.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

IBP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Installed Building Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.14.

Installed Building Products stock traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.30. 177,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Installed Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $90.00 and a fifty-two week high of $141.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is 29.93%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total transaction of $7,990,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.30 per share, for a total transaction of $49,914.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Installed Building Products during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Installed Building Products during the third quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Installed Building Products (Get Rating)

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Installed Building Products (IBP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.