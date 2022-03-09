Brokerages Anticipate Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to Post $0.71 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) will post $0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. Tempur Sealy International reported earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full-year earnings of $3.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.89. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $4.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tempur Sealy International.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 190.50%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS.

TPX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.22.

Shares of NYSE:TPX opened at $30.13 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International has a one year low of $29.05 and a one year high of $50.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.50 and a 200-day moving average of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 15.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,935,000 after buying an additional 120,656 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 25.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1,581.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after buying an additional 126,541 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 3.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 6.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,831,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,788,000 after buying an additional 107,381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

