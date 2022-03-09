Brokerages Expect Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $85.74 Million

Analysts expect Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) to post $85.74 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Wingstop’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $89.40 million and the lowest is $77.10 million. Wingstop reported sales of $70.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full year sales of $363.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $337.40 million to $376.53 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $423.72 million, with estimates ranging from $395.06 million to $437.85 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Wingstop.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.08). Wingstop had a net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Wingstop from $170.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING traded up $4.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.72. The company had a trading volume of 396,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,174. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.05 and its 200 day moving average is $163.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 93.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.35. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $119.58 and a twelve month high of $187.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.55%.

In related news, COO Michael Skipworth sold 748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.24, for a total transaction of $101,907.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $40,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,071 shares of company stock worth $1,341,545 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Wingstop by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wingstop by 0.8% in the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in Wingstop by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

