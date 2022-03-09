Brokerages Set Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Target Price at $13.67

Shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.67.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AGLE shares. StockNews.com lowered Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th.
In other Aeglea BioTherapeutics news, CEO Anthony G. Quinn purchased 43,108 shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $159,499.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Armen Shanafelt purchased 121,799 shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.67 per share, for a total transaction of $447,002.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 229,592 shares of company stock valued at $846,102. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ AGLE traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.34. The company had a trading volume of 311,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,297. The company has a market capitalization of $115.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.45. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $8.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.64.
Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts forecast that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.
Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.
