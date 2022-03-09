Brokerages Set Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) PT at $24.80

Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Argo Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Argo Blockchain from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:ARBK opened at $7.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.19. Argo Blockchain has a 52 week low of $7.44 and a 52 week high of $21.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Connective Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain during the third quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Argo Blockchain in the third quarter valued at $421,000. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.

