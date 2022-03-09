Brokerages Set BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) PT at $361.50

Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $361.50.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BGNE shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $334.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BeiGene from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th.
In related news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.14, for a total transaction of $417,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $184.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 0.81. BeiGene has a 52 week low of $170.51 and a 52 week high of $426.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $225.83 and a 200 day moving average of $301.08.
About BeiGene (Get Rating)
BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.
