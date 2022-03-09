Brokerages Set Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Target Price at $18.57

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.57.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DENN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Denny’s during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Denny’s during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Denny’s during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in Denny’s by 220.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 9,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Denny’s during the 3rd quarter worth $168,000. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DENN opened at $13.91 on Friday. Denny’s has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $20.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.59. The stock has a market cap of $858.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.65.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Denny’s had a net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 37.11%. The business had revenue of $107.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Denny’s will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Denny's Company Profile

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

