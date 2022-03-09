Brokerages Set Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) PT at $347.80

Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $347.80.

IT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

IT stock opened at $270.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 1.58. Gartner has a 12 month low of $179.59 and a 12 month high of $368.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 149.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 3,150 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total value of $1,000,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.29, for a total value of $320,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,890,905 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IT. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the second quarter worth about $8,997,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 0.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 364,651 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $88,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 98.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 39,583 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,587,000 after purchasing an additional 19,681 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 127.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 222,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,914,000 after purchasing an additional 124,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 96,006.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,416 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 14,401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

