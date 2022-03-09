Brokerages Set Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Price Target at $23.23

Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.23.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GPK. UBS Group upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.50 target price for the company. KeyCorp cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPK. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 6.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,328,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,094,000 after buying an additional 25,817 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 21.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,475,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,764,000 after buying an additional 256,261 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 7.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,010,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,331,000 after buying an additional 74,168 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 14.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,297,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,287,000 after purchasing an additional 534,930 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GPK opened at $18.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.11. Graphic Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $16.94 and a fifty-two week high of $21.76.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

About Graphic Packaging (Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

