Brokerages Set MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Price Target at $37.20

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCFT shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,351,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,533,000 after acquiring an additional 144,731 shares in the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the 4th quarter worth about $35,438,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,208,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,235,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,128,000 after buying an additional 70,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forager Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the 4th quarter worth about $19,031,000. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MasterCraft Boat stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,924. MasterCraft Boat has a 1-year low of $23.04 and a 1-year high of $33.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.00 and a 200 day moving average of $26.77. The company has a market capitalization of $490.75 million, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 58.85%. The company had revenue of $159.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

