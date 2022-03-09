Brokerages Set Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) PT at $22.50

Siemens Energy AG (OTCMKTS:SMEGF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on SMEGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Siemens Energy from €30.00 ($32.61) to €28.00 ($30.43) in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Siemens Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Siemens Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

OTCMKTS:SMEGF traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.26. The stock had a trading volume of 4,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,640. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.95 and its 200 day moving average is $25.69. Siemens Energy has a fifty-two week low of $20.14 and a fifty-two week high of $39.03.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

