Brokerages Set Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ) PT at C$3.40

Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Sell” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$3.40.

Separately, TD Securities increased their target price on Transat A.T. from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of TRZ traded up C$0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$4.61. 82,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,705. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$174.01 million and a PE ratio of -0.44. Transat A.T. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.70.

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported C($3.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($2.10) by C($1.04). The company had revenue of C$62.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$100.00 million. Research analysts predict that Transat A.T. will post -2.3550211 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. It develops and markets holiday travel services in packages, including air travel and hotel stays, and air-only formats to 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. The company also operates as an outgoing tour operator to purchase various components of a trip locally or abroad and sell them separately or in packages to consumers in their local markets, through travel agencies, or through the Web.

