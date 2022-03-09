Brokerages Set UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) PT at $13.30

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.30.

UNCFF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded UniCredit to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS UNCFF opened at $9.90 on Friday. UniCredit has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.42 and its 200-day moving average is $14.09.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

