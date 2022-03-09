Brokers Issue Forecasts for Taylor Wimpey plc’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TWODY)

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Taylor Wimpey in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.40 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Taylor Wimpey’s FY2023 earnings at $2.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taylor Wimpey from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

OTCMKTS TWODY opened at $16.39 on Monday. Taylor Wimpey has a 1 year low of $16.39 and a 1 year high of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 5.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.00 and a 200 day moving average of $21.81.

Taylor Wimpey Plc operates as a residential developer. It engages in land acquisition, home and community design, urban regeneration and the development of supporting infrastructure. It operates through the United Kingdom and Housing Spain segments. The United Kingdom Housing segment builds houses in the UK, from one bedroom apartments to five bedroom houses.

