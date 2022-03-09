Brokers Set Expectations for Patterson Companies, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Patterson Companies in a report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now forecasts that the company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.59. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

Shares of PDCO opened at $31.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Patterson Companies has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $37.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.41.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 2.62%. Patterson Companies’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Patterson Companies by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Patterson Companies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Patterson Companies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Patterson Companies by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

