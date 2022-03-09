Brokers Set Expectations for Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:XYIGF)

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Xinyi Glass in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Wan anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Xinyi Glass’ FY2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Xinyi Glass from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Xinyi Glass stock opened at $2.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.86. Xinyi Glass has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $4.37.

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells automobile, construction, float, and other glass products for commercial and industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Float Glass, Automobile Glass, and Architectural Glass. It is also involved in the manufacturing and sale of automobile rubber and plastic components, as well as electronic glass; trading of automobile glass; and research and trading of glass.

