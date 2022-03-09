Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $56.28

Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$56.28 and traded as low as C$49.60. Brookfield Business Partners shares last traded at C$49.79, with a volume of 77,499 shares traded.

Separately, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners to C$86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$56.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$56.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 223.66, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of C$3.88 billion and a PE ratio of 22.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

About Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU.UN)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

