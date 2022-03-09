Brookfield Property Partners (TSE:BPY.UN) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $23.29

Brookfield Property Partners LP (TSE:BPY.UN – Get Rating) (NYSE:BPY) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$23.29 and traded as low as C$23.07. Brookfield Property Partners shares last traded at C$23.29, with a volume of 15,607,584 shares traded.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$23.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.24.
Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile (TSE:BPY.UN)
Read More
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.