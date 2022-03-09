Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Position Raised by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) by 327.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,796 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 54,980 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.09% of Brookline Bancorp worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 45.2% during the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,561,000 after purchasing an additional 725,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1,392.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 446,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,815,000 after purchasing an additional 416,698 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1,287.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 145,634 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 14.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 936,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,007,000 after purchasing an additional 114,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,338,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,906,000 after purchasing an additional 104,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brookline Bancorp stock opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.04. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.23 and a 52 week high of $17.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.68.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $82.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, Director David C. Chapin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $169,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

