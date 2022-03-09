Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Azenta Inc. is a provider of life sciences solutions. The company provides reliable cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies for the pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and healthcare institutions. Azenta Inc., formerly known as Brooks Automation Inc., is based in CHELMSFORD, Mass. “

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $155.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

NASDAQ AZTA opened at $80.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.33. Brooks Automation has a 52-week low of $70.17 and a 52-week high of $124.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.04 and a beta of 1.70.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $139.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.34 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brooks Automation will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

About Brooks Automation (Get Rating)

Azenta, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The firm operates through two segments: Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment provides automated ultra-cold storage systems and consumables, including racks, tubes, caps, plates, and foils, instruments, such as labeling, bar coding, capping, de-capping, auditing, sealing, peeling, piercing tubes, and plates.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brooks Automation (AZTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.