BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $10.36 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for BRP in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $10.36 for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank started coverage on BRP in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$127.00 target price for the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on BRP from C$140.00 to C$115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. CIBC upped their target price on BRP from C$134.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on BRP from C$128.00 to C$124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$132.70.

Shares of TSE DOO opened at C$75.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$99.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$107.10. BRP has a 52-week low of C$73.74 and a 52-week high of C$129.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.69.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

