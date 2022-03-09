BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the software maker’s stock.

NASDAQ BSQR opened at $1.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.03. BSQUARE has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $8.20. The company has a market cap of $31.76 million, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in BSQUARE in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in BSQUARE in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BSQUARE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BSQUARE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in BSQUARE in the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Institutional investors own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

BSQUARE Corp. engages in the provision of computer software and services. The firm designs, configures, and deploys technologies for manufacturers and operators of connected devices. It operates through the Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud segments. The Partner Solutions segment includes the embedded operating system and software services.

