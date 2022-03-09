Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Cuts Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lowered its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,539 shares during the quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 162.5% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 67.1% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock opened at $38.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $35.81 and a one year high of $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.07 and its 200 day moving average is $44.88.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 23.60%.

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus increased their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

