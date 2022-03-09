BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) Declares $0.16 Dividend

BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1583 per share on Monday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.
BWLLY stock opened at $5.43 on Wednesday. BW LPG has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $8.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.65.
