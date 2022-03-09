BWX Limited (ASX:BWX) Insider Ian Campbell Buys 41,479 Shares of Stock

BWX Limited (ASX:BWX – Get Rating) insider Ian Campbell acquired 41,479 shares of BWX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.40 ($1.75) per share, for a total transaction of A$99,425.16 ($72,573.11).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.85.
About BWX (Get Rating)
