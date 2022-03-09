BWX Limited (ASX:BWX) Insider Ian Campbell Buys 41,479 Shares of Stock

BWX Limited (ASX:BWX – Get Rating) insider Ian Campbell acquired 41,479 shares of BWX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.40 ($1.75) per share, for a total transaction of A$99,425.16 ($72,573.11).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.85.

BWX Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and wholesale of natural body, hair, and skin care products in Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company owns, produces, and distributes products under the Sukin, Mineral Fusion, Andalou Naturals, DermaSukin, Life Basics, and USPA personal care brands.

