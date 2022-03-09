Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Director Gary L. Rosenthal Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total value of $420,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of WHD opened at $60.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cactus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.26 and a 12 month high of $64.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.09 and a beta of 2.07.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Cactus had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Cactus’s quarterly revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.01%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WHD shares. TheStreet upgraded Cactus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Tudor Pickering cut Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cactus from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Cactus from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cactus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WHD. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 144.2% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cactus by 55.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

