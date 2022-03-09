Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Trading Up 11.5% on Insider Buying Activity

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) shares shot up 11.5% during trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $80.33 and last traded at $78.35. 141,060 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,283,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.24.

Specifically, CEO Thomas Reeg bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.38 per share, for a total transaction of $713,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $472,998.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,632 shares of company stock worth $1,058,574. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Cowen lowered their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.44. The stock has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 2.90.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.36). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.61% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.70) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,328,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,688,000 after buying an additional 1,423,925 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,853,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,029 shares during the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 2.8% during the third quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,004,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,350,000 after buying an additional 269,766 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,295,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,429,000 after acquiring an additional 564,754 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,097,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,353,000 after buying an additional 343,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

