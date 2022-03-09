Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calavo Growers, Inc. is a global avocado-industry leader and an expanding provider of value-added fresh food. The company also procures and markets diversified fresh produce items, ranging from tomatoes to tropical produce. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in Mexico, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes, papayas, and pineapples. The Calavo Foods segment is involved in purchasing, manufacturing, and distributing prepared products, including guacamole and salsa. The RFG segment produces, markets, and distributes fresh-cut fruits, ready-to-eat vegetables, recipe-ready vegetables, and deli products. The company offers its products primarily under the Calavo and RFG brands, and related logos; and Avo Fresco, Bueno, Calavo Gold, Calavo Salsa Lisa, Salsa Lisa, Celebrate the Taste, El Dorado, Fresh Ripe, Select etc. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered Calavo Growers from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

NASDAQ CVGW opened at $43.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.29. Calavo Growers has a 12-month low of $33.25 and a 12-month high of $85.15. The firm has a market cap of $770.23 million, a PE ratio of -65.03 and a beta of 0.87.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $273.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.48 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Calavo Growers will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,738,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,098,000 after buying an additional 28,887 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,112,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,167,000 after buying an additional 82,832 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 608,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,796,000 after buying an additional 51,870 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 493,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,858,000 after buying an additional 56,836 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 491,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,796,000 after buying an additional 208,432 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in the marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment is involved in the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products to retail grocers, foodservice operators, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesalers.

