California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also commented on CRC. Bank of America began coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on California Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.80.

Shares of NYSE:CRC traded down $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.05. 1,281,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 852,010. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.45 and its 200-day moving average is $41.49. California Resources has a one year low of $21.79 and a one year high of $47.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $634.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.36 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 32.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 317.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that California Resources will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total transaction of $447,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 8,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $376,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 730,049 shares of company stock valued at $31,709,951.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,857 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 10,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 81.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

