California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 11,530 Shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,530 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.05% of Telos worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Telos by 16.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 10,038 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Telos by 283.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 46,373 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Telos by 88,716.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Telos by 90.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 161,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after acquiring an additional 77,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Telos in the second quarter worth about $429,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush lowered Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Colliers Securities upgraded Telos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telos from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Telos from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Telos from $47.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.88.

Shares of NASDAQ TLS opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.08 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.37. Telos Co. has a 52-week low of $8.97 and a 52-week high of $39.45.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

