California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 539,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,541 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Ideanomics worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDEX. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ideanomics in the second quarter worth $27,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ideanomics in the second quarter worth $27,000. First Bancorp Inc ME acquired a new stake in shares of Ideanomics in the third quarter worth $35,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Ideanomics by 72.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 10,118 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ideanomics in the second quarter worth $64,000. 20.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEX stock opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $462.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of -0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average is $1.59. Ideanomics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $3.61.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IDEX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Ideanomics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ideanomics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

In related news, CEO Alfred Poor bought 62,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $74,940.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ideanomics, Inc is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and fintech products. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions.

