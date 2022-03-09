California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,670 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Replimune Group worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPL. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 15.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the third quarter worth about $217,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 306.1% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 9,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 101,071.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group stock opened at $15.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 23.39 and a current ratio of 23.39. The company has a market cap of $719.48 million, a PE ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 2.46. Replimune Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.98 and a fifty-two week high of $40.22.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

REPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Replimune Group in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

