California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,668 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Paya worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Paya in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Paya by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Paya in the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Paya by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Paya in the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYA opened at $5.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $665.38 million, a PE ratio of -504.00 and a beta of -0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.22. Paya Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.83 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Research analysts anticipate that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAYA. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Paya from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Paya in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Paya from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Paya from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.28.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

