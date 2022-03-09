California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 656 Shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,792 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Digi International worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGII. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Digi International by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 607,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,774,000 after buying an additional 11,247 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in Digi International during the third quarter worth $10,732,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Digi International during the third quarter worth $1,099,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Digi International by 32.1% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 6,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Digi International during the second quarter worth $331,000. 87.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Digi International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. lifted their price target on shares of Digi International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Digi International from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

DGII opened at $19.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $683.08 million, a P/E ratio of 57.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.86. Digi International Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $25.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $84.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.96 million. Digi International had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Digi International Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products and Services, and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

