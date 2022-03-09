Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $21.11

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.11 and last traded at $21.20, with a volume of 86540 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.92.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ELY shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Callaway Golf presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.73.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $711.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Callaway Golf’s quarterly revenue was up 90.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. bought a new stake in Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter worth about $571,349,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Callaway Golf by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,242,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,780,000 after acquiring an additional 110,967 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Callaway Golf by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,713,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,598,000 after acquiring an additional 44,227 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter worth about $100,564,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Callaway Golf by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,438,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,349,000 after acquiring an additional 80,838 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the Golf Equipment and Apparel, Gear, and Other segments. The Golf Equipment segment focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment refers to the development and sale of soft goods under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

