Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Upgraded by Truist Financial to “Buy”

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Truist Financial currently has $100.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $64.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Callon Petroleum from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.75.

CPE opened at $60.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.06. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $25.32 and a twelve month high of $66.12.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.06). Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 40.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Callon Petroleum news, major shareholder Bpp Energy Partners Llc sold 193,605 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total value of $10,719,908.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 475,000 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $28,875,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 727,930 shares of company stock worth $43,199,082. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $8,189,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $205,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $3,171,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $2,077,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $1,346,000. 90.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

