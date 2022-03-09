Calton & Associates Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Calton & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 85.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,416 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $482,069,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,160,000 after purchasing an additional 904,165 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 7,297,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,576,000 after purchasing an additional 673,361 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 155.5% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,049,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,033,000 after purchasing an additional 638,682 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,588.8% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 522,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,934,000 after buying an additional 491,168 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI opened at $210.05 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $199.50 and a twelve month high of $244.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.52.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

