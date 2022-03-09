Calton & Associates Inc. Has $441,000 Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Calton & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 62.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy stock opened at $105.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $89.79 and a 1-year high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.94. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.92%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DUK. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $1,971,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total transaction of $129,116.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,145 shares of company stock worth $2,294,054 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

