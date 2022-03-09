Calton & Associates Inc. Invests $314,000 in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT)

Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCAT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 305.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 31,372 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,806,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,518,000 after purchasing an additional 197,231 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 343,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 43,659 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,652,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,800,000 after purchasing an additional 855,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000.

Get BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE BCAT opened at $16.37 on Wednesday. BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.31 and a fifty-two week high of $22.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.08.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%.

About BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (Get Rating)

–

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.