Calton & Associates Inc. Purchases 628 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SDY. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,536,000 after purchasing an additional 131,844 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,681,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,587,000 after purchasing an additional 9,462 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 41.2% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Derby & Company Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 39,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,873,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $123.46 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $114.51 and a 52 week high of $132.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.54.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

