Calton & Associates Inc. Trims Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Calton & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 167.6% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $45,000.

VBR stock opened at $166.29 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.16. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $157.20 and a twelve month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

