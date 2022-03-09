Calton & Associates Inc. Trims Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Calton & Associates Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) by 54.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,154 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $845,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 9,597 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 308,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,591,000 after purchasing an additional 86,043 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $19,274,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 15,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares during the period.

Shares of BNDX opened at $53.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.05. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $53.14 and a 52 week high of $58.09.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%.

