Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Price Target to $36.00

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 278.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RYTM. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:RYTM opened at $9.51 on Monday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $27.34. The company has a market capitalization of $478.64 million, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.15.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.15. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,207.13% and a negative return on equity of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.79) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 292.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 554.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

