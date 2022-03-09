Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Price Target Increased to C$85.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$75.00 to C$85.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

CNQ has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$74.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $59.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.31 and a 200 day moving average of $43.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.61. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $61.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 21.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $287,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 39,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 16,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 681,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,791,000 after buying an additional 11,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

