Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) PT Raised to C$100.00

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$80.00 to C$100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

CNQ opened at $59.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $69.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.61. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $61.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.35.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 21.20%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,081 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 68.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

