Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Sets New 52-Week High at $102.40

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$102.40 and last traded at C$101.12, with a volume of 433173 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$98.97.

A number of research firms have commented on CP. Susquehanna upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$97.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$156.80.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$92.98 and a 200-day moving average price of C$91.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$91.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.33, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

