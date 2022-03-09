Canandaigua National Corp Grows Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Canandaigua National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,503,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,424,000 after buying an additional 2,830,070 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 73,176,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,097,585,000 after buying an additional 2,279,605 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,654,000 after buying an additional 1,130,032 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,411,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,048,000 after buying an additional 546,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,826,000.

Shares of VTV opened at $140.65 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.70 and a 1-year high of $151.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.83.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

