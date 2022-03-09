Canandaigua National Corp Grows Stock Holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

Canandaigua National Corp lifted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI – Get Rating) by 81.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,483 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 11,466 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 47,636.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,934 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 11,909 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,588 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 477.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,678 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 14,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James Vollins sold 18,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $66,747.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on BDSI. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $5.60 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial lowered shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.60 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.93.

BDSI opened at $5.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $550.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.56. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $5.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.74.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

