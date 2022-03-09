Canandaigua National Corp Purchases 11,466 Shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

Canandaigua National Corp boosted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI – Get Rating) by 81.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,483 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,466 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,588 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 2.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 189,289 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,015 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,941 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,510 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 7,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 183,748 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 9,516 shares in the last quarter. 64.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BDSI. TheStreet lowered shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.60 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.93.

Shares of BDSI stock opened at $5.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.29 million, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.74. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.62.

In related news, insider James Vollins sold 18,541 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $66,747.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

